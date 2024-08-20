Strike prompts 111 message from St John

St John is urging southern residents to save 111 calls for "life-threatening emergencies" tonight as strike action continues across the country.

Members of First Union and the New Zealand Ambulance Association (NZAA) division of the Amalgamated Workers Union New Zealand have withdrawn labour for the first four hours from the beginning of their shifts from 4am today through to 4am tomorrow, and will repeat the action from 4am on Saturday through to 4am on Sunday.

Hato Hone St John emergency ambulance operations deputy chief executive Dan Ohs said tonight the ambulance service was experiencing an increase in demand, and he asked people to reserve 111 calls for life-threatening emergencies only.

"We would remind the public that during strike action, they can still call 111 and get help in a life-threatening emergency.

"For all non-emergencies, we are asking people to please remember to contact Healthline or consider self-transporting to an urgent care clinic or hospital.

"Fortunately, Hato Hone St John has not identified any adverse incidents or patient harm resulting from strikes throughout the day, and are focused on safeguarding patients through to tomorrow morning," he said.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Hato Hone St John was confident the plans it had in place alongside its union partners would keep its people and patients safe, he said.