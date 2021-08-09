Striking midwives take to streets

About 20 midwives and supporters marched down George St in Dunedin today as part of their protest for better pay and work conditions.

Members of the Midwifery Employee Representation and Advisory Service (Meras) began their eight-hour strike at 11am and braved chilly weather to march from Dunedin Hospital to the Octagon.

Meras representative Michelle Archer said there's a national shortage of midwives.

"Many feel they're working at unsafe levels and that puts midwives at risk, and our New Zealand mums and babies at risk."

She said the pay that midwives received was simply not enough.

"We would really like to see midwifery funded better, so that we can attract more people to the profession and maybe attract some midwives that have left the profession."

Any regularly scheduled appointments, treatments or clinics were set to continue today, unless patients had been told otherwise.

Meras members from the Northland DHB and the three Auckland DHBs also went on strike today, and other DHBs will take action over the next three days, culminating in a rally at Parliament on Thursday.

The union, which represents about 1500 DHB-employed midwives, has also issued a strike notice for a further 12-hour strike (8am-8pm) on August 19.