Dunedin artist Brian Stewart works on his oil painting of Cargill’s Castle, while members of the public watch, at the Dunedin Railway Station on Thursday. He is one of seven artists who have been demonstrating their work since Monday, giving the public an opportunity to see their techniques and diverse range of skills and styles, as the artworks take shape. Other artists sharing their craft are Doug Hart, Brenda Nyhof, WenLi Ma, Sarah Freiburger, Dr Sharon Leitch and Rose Shepard, demonstrating oil painting, acrylics, watercolours, polymer and air-dry clay, journals and bookbinding. The event, organised by the Otago Art Society, finishes this Sunday.