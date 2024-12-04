Strong winds forecast as temperatures climb

Photo: Getty Images

A strong wind watch is in place for parts of Otago and Southland, while temperatures climb across the South Island.

Metservice has predicted west to southwest winds may approach severe gale forces in exposed place, across Dunedin, Clutha, southern Southland and Stewart Island.

The watch is in place from 11pm tonight and continues through to 8pm tomorrow.

There is a moderate chance of the watch being upgraded to a warning.

Meanwhile there is an orange heavy rain warning for the ranges of the Westland district, beginning at 3pm today and easing off at 3am tomorrow morning.

It is expected 100-140mm of rain could fall, at a peak of between 25 and 35mm/h.

A heavy rain watch is also in place from 1pm until 9pm in Fiordland, north of George Sound.

Thunderstorms were possible for both.

Warm weather is forecast across much of the South Island.

Invercargill has reached 26degC, while Gore is expected to hit 27degC.

In Central Otago Alexandra is forecast to peak at 28degC, as will Christchurch and Twizel in the Canterbury region.

Dunedin is expected to reach 25degC, following yesterday's high of 29degC.

There is a low risk of thunderstorms over Southland and Otago this afternoon and into the evening.

- APL