One person has been arrested after a Dunedin secondary school student “accidentally” brought a knife to class with them. Bayfield High School principal Mark Jones said when the student was approached by staff they immediately handed the knife over on Friday morning. “The student was moved to our administration area, away from other students, and remained calm and co-operative throughout.” He said the knife was “accidentally” brought to school by the student and had been sitting at the bottom of their bag. Usual school operations were not disrupted for other students and the situation was managed safely and respectfully. School staff handed the knife over to police, Mr Jones said. A police spokeswoman said one person was taken into police custody as a result. Officers were called to the school at 10.30am. “There are no reports of injuries and inquiries into the matter are ongoing,” she said. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz