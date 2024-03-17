Students go green for St Patrick's Day

A North Dunedin street has gone green this morning as students celebrate St Patrick's Day.

Music sounded throughout Castle St as groups of revellers gathered outside flats, decked in green with beverages in hand.

"It's going really good, we're enjoying it," one flat-hopping student said.

One person said it was a great chance for friends to get together, as well as people who would not otherwise spend much time together.

It was a true Dunedin experience, for which some people had travelled to the city to take part in.

Many had started drinking early - one student said they had been up since 4am to do the traditional "six before six".

Others chose to start later, such as a group of third years who "loved" St Patrick's, joining after 9am.

The plan was to get very drunk, they said.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said their had been a couch fire in Leith St this morning, as well as two arrests.

A 19-year-old male was arrested for disorderly behavior at 7.50am, and a 19-year-old female was arrested for wilful damage and assault.