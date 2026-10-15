Rubble is exposed in the sand dunes above Middle Beach bordering Kettle Park, the site of a buried landfill.

Large geobags, also known as sand sausages, have trapped sand on the beach below.

The Dunedin City Council is planning work later this year to protect the landfill from coastal erosion after winter storms came close to exposing it.

The council’s first weekly executive update, introduced by new chief executive Richard Briggs, stated additional geobags were required to “protect Kettle Park”.

Sand levels had dropped about 3m from pre-winter levels and the high tide mark was about 4m from landfill material.

Work planned for November would further protect the landfill, it said.

The council declined to answer the Otago Daily Times’ questions on the matter on Thursday, including how many additional geobags were required, what next month’s work would entail and how much it would cost.