Suspected drink-driver 'threw up all over the road'

A teenager suspected of drink-driving was taken to Dunedin Hospital after vomiting ‘‘all over the road’’ when police removed her from her car.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were alerted by members of the public to a vehicle parked on Prince Albert Rd at 11pm yesterday.

The vehicle was running with its lights on.

Police and St John arrived and found a man and woman non-responsive inside.

The 18-year-old woman in the driver’s seat exhibited signs of recent alcohol consumption, Sgt Lee said.

When she was removed from the vehicle, she started throwing up, ‘‘all over the road,’’ he said.

The woman failed a breath-screening test, registering a breath alcohol level over 400mcg.

She was taken to hospital and police had requested blood tests, Sgt Lee said.

