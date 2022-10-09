Suspicious blaze at St Kilda Tavern

A fire at a Dunedin tavern overnight is being treated as suspicious.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were alerted to the blaze at the St Kilda Tavern on Prince Albert Rd about 2.50am.

Two crews initially attended and found a small blaze at the rear of the building.

A third crew was called to assist.

The spokesman said it was thought there were no people in the building at the time, and the fire was quickly brought under control.

Fire crews at the scene early today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

An Otago Daily Times photographer at the scene said it appeared the fire was in cooling equipment out the back and had not damaged the hotel itself.

The Fenz spokesman said the fire was being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator was at the scene this morning.

A police spokeswoman said it was not yet known how the fire started and inquiries were ongoing.

A police guard was in place overnight.