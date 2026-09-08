A wanted man who led Dunedin police on a chase that forced trains to stop was sniffed out by police dogs while hiding in an industrial yard.

More details have emerged about an arrest in Ravensbourne on Tuesday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were completing a door knock at a Ravensbourne property about 10.47am.

They were looking for a 34-year-old man wanted for breaching his bail conditions and a recent driving matter in Christchurch.

But as police approached the address, the man ran away and onto nearby train tracks, Sgt Lee said.

“A police dog team successfully tracked the male to where he was hiding in the Palmers Mechanical yard.”

The man was arrested and held in custody.

He was charged with breaching bail and failing to remain stopped for an enforcement officer, which related to the incident in Christchurch.

His vehicle at the Ravensbourne property was impounded.

A knife was found when the man was searched, but he was not charged in relation to it, Sgt Lee said.

The man was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

A police spokeswoman said on Tuesday cordons were set up stretching down to Ravensbourne Rd (State Highway 88), also stopping trains.

They had received reports of a man “behaving suspiciously” in Ocean View Rd, the spokeswoman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz