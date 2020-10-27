Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Swastika-tattooed door-knocker 'raising funds'

    By Molly Houseman
    A man with a swastika facial tattoo was knocking on doors in Dunedin last night, saying he was "fundraising".

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were aware of a man going to homes in the St Clair area asking for money and telling people who answered their doors that he was fundraising.

    He was believed to have a swastika tattoo on his face or neck.

    Inquiries were ongoing and police encouraged anyone who had information to report it to them, he said. 

