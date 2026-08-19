© Allied MediaWhite Robe Lodge Dukes Rd North. Photo: Gregor Richardson A leading horse stud farm on the Taieri says it will be forced to shift if the new inland port goes ahead. White Robe Lodge said having the new inland port right beside the paddock where its breeding facility operated would create lighting and noise issues and might lead to serious accidents. Port Otago said it was open to negotiation and wanted to work with the community. The Southern Links inland port is a proposal to build an inland port/logistics hub to service Port Otago at Dukes Road North with a rail siding and up to 80,000sq\u2009m of high stud warehousing. The project is a joint venture between Port Otago and Dynes Transport. The land is zoned rural. White Robe Lodge has been around for 70 years and at its current location for 50 years. In its submission, White Robe Lodge said it had become one of New Zealand’s longest established and most respected thoroughbred breeding farms in the country. The stud employed about 20 people and was home to around 250 horses during the breeding season, making a significant contribution to the local economy and New Zealand’s thoroughbred breeding industry. White Robe Lodge owner Brian Anderton said horses were going to be more upset with a large industrial area across the road. New foals spent their early days in a paddock right opposite the new inland port. “Horses like to be comfortable, especially when they are pregnant. They want to be calm and not have any surprises. Not sure they are going to be able to do that with this new port,” he said when contacted yesterday. “We’ve just had our first foal of the season a couple of nights ago and there is plenty more to come from that.” Trish DunellBrian Anderton, of White Robe Lodge. Photo: Trish Dunell The land was not fit for an inland port, he said. “Mares close to foaling, newborn foals and young horses are particularly vulnerable to stress and sudden disturbances.” Cambridge bloodstock consultant Marcus Corban, who was part of the lodge’s submission, said White Robe Lodge had a lot of history and was very important for the bloodstock industry in the South Island. “The foaling unit is a very important part of the business and the safety of the bloodstock is very important as they are worth millions of dollars,” he said. His main concern was the building of the inland port and its closeness to the foaling unit. “Constant noise, lights and trucks, which puts the pregnant mares under a lot of stress and they are in a very delicate stage of their pregnancies. The foals they are carrying are worth a lot of money.” Mr Anderton said his goal was to leave the stud and the racing operation to his family. “I’m getting old. I’ll be 90 in January. The plan was to have family take over.” The area of the farm beside the planned port was the driest part of the farm so was ideal for foals, he said. Craig and Joanne Inch, who owned Hawthorn Cottage, also opposed the proposal. They said their quality of life would be hugely impacted by light and noise pollution up to seven days a week. Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said it was working through the process with the panel and the feedback that had been received.