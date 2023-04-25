Teens arrested after fleeing in stolen car

A group of 13 and 14-year-olds were arrested yesterday after fleeing Dunedin police in a stolen car which was brought to a halt using road spikes.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 14-year-old was seen driving a Mazda Demio with four 13-year-old passengers in Middleton Rd about 1.30am yesterday.

When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, it failed to stop.

Snr Sgt Bond said police successfully spiked the vehicle in Forbury Rd and it managed to travel as far as Midland St before it eventually came to a stop following a minor crash.

The driver was arrested along with all four passengers.

All of them were interviewed about unlawfully being in a motor vehicle and had been referred to Youth Aid. Snr Sgt Bond said he was not sure what charges, if any, would be laid for the 14-year-old.

■

A 17-year-old learner driver has been referred to Youth Aid after fleeing police in a short pursuit that reached speeds of up to 188kmh.

Snr Sgt Bond said the driver was clocked travelling at a "dangerous speed" on the Southern Motorway about 10.20pm on Sunday.

Police tried to stop the VW Golf but the driver fled and police did not follow.

An investigation was started and the vehicle and driver were located later on Sunday.

"The driver was spoken to and he admitted going 188kmh down the Southern Motorway, then fleeing police because he was on a learner’s licence."

The driver has been referred to Youth Aid, Snr Sgt Bond said.