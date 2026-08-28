Police have charged two teenagers over a spate of vehicle thefts in Dunedin.

Sergeant Matt Lee said two 15-year-olds were arrested in Brockville about 9pm on Thursday.

The pair were wanted in relation to a string of vehicle thefts on Wednesday night, he said.

Sgt Lee said they were each charged with two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, relating to four vehicles in total.

One teen was charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and both faced historic shoplifting charges.

The teens were held in police custody and were expected to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court. .

On Thursday, the Otago Daily Times reported multiple victims of car theft and attempted car theft did not believe the perpetrators would be held to account.

Local social media was flooded with people appealing to the public for sightings of stolen vehicles and, in contrast, youths posting videos of themselves stealing cars and meddling with ignitions.

One of the stolen vehicles was alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run, before being dumped and later stolen again.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz