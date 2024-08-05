Teens' traffic trick on mate backfires

A decision by a group of teenage Dunedin boys to jump into the path of their mate’s car to "annoy her" ended badly at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Stafford St at 9.50pm on Saturday after a teenager crashed her car.

The 17-year-old girl was driving up the road when a group of teenage boys known to her recognised the vehicle and jumped in front of her car, "to annoy her", Snr Sgt Bond said.

She swerved to avoid hitting any of the boys and nicked a parked vehicle, causing caused a large scrape along its side and front axle damage.

The front bumper of the girl's car came off in the incident.

Snr Sgt Bond asked pedestrians to stick to the footpath.

‘‘It’s not a good idea to jump out into the middle of the road regardless of whether you know the driver or not.’’