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‘The South Island has been done in the eye’: former Dunedin playwright decries arts funding decision

Playwright Jan Bolwell, who is based in Wellington but was born in Oamaru and raised in Dunedin, is calling for urgent investigative attention into the current restructure and funding changes happing in New Zealand\\'s arts and culture sector. Photo: Supplied
Playwright Jan Bolwell, who is based in Wellington but was born in Oamaru and raised in Dunedin, is calling for urgent investigative attention into the current restructure and funding changes happing in New Zealand\\'s arts and culture sector. Photo: Supplied
Playwright Jan Bolwell, who is based in Wellington but was born in Oamaru and raised in Dunedin, is calling for urgent investigative attention into the current restructure and funding changes happing in New Zealand's arts and culture sector. Photo: Supplied
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
News|Dunedin
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