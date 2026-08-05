South Dunedin’s Lorne St is getting a green makeover.

Dream South D is looking forward to welcoming the community to a spruced up space where people can stop, meet and connect.

A $300,000 grant from the Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs is funding the work as part of the five-year community-led development partnership with Dream South D.

Dream South D project lead Rosie Hill said the design came from listening to residents who wanted a tidier, greener area.

“It was very strong feedback about people wanting the main street spruced up or things looking a bit tidier,” Mrs Hill said.

Three years of work led to choosing Lorne St as the ideal space that could have a good impact for the community.

Every element of the redesign was based off conversations with the local community.

Habitat Restorations Aotearoa landscape architect Chantal Whitby designed a plan which includes expanded green spaces and extra seating.

The layout was designed to be sympathetic to the King Edward St streetscape and the South Dunedin Library courtyard.

Existing trees will remain, while the main planting bed will be doubled in width to give native plants greater stability.

Task Force Green work crews are assisting with preparing the site by removing old fencing and plantings, painting light columns and cleaning tree grates.

Play elements for children included a cluster of rocks, low platforms and opportunities for discovery with playful elements such as native bird footprints welded on to tree grates.

A new covered shelter will be constructed in a corner of the site.

LED strips incorporated into the platforms and shelter as well as a gobo light projector will add charm and subtle lighting at night.

Artist Aroha Novak is planning a design for the ground using durable street paint mixed with a non-slip aggregate that will invite people into the space from Rankeilor St.

A feature of the upgraded street will be referencing the industrial heritage of the area in creative ways.

Lawrie Forbes, of Zeal Steel, is transforming an old industrial gas boiler into a planter and crafting steel screens with native bird cutouts.

Livingwell Disability Resource Centre consultant John Marrable advised on accessibility for the project. Wheelchair users will be able to sit alongside friends at tables and seats. Bench seating will feature armrests to assist older residents with sitting and standing.

A children’s play area would be removed due to an uneven rubber playground surface.

“We do feel bad about taking away the play equipment,” Mrs Hill said.

“However, there’s a lot of community feedback, particularly with our older residents, because there’s soft fall underneath that.”

She said the change in texture on the ground had been difficult for people to walk across safely or for wheelchair users.

The public toilet block will remain in place and will be cleaned and freshened up during the refurbishment.

A small rostrum area with an outdoor power point will be installed to support busking, outdoor entertainment and small food, coffee or smoothie trucks.

The Dunedin City Council approved the project and will maintain the upgraded space once construction finishes.

The council is also contributing to the project by upgrading neighbourhood street lighting and installing a wheelchair-accessible drinking fountain with a dog bowl and water bottle filler.

SGC Services will deliver the construction work.

It is expected to get under way from Monday, September 7, and is anticipated to take about four to six weeks.

There will be periods when the street has restricted access, but a corridor along one side will allow egress.

People can see plans of the site at drop-in information sessions at the Dream South D offices.

A public opening is planned once the refurbishment is complete.

“It will be a big improvement, so it is very exciting,” Mrs Hill said.

Revitalisation plans for Lorne St have been informed by consultation with the local community. Graphic: Supplied

Lorne St Revitalisation

Drop-in community information sessions

Tuesday, August 11, 2pm-4pm

Friday, August 14, 10am-noon

Tuesday, August 18, 2pm-4pm

Friday, August 21, 10am-noon

183 King Edward St, South Dunedin

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz