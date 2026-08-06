A stranger found in a 2-year-old Christchurch child’s bedroom in the early hours of Sunday morning appears to have mistakenly gone into the wrong house while intoxicated.

Allied Media has learned the man, who was confronted by the parents, had got the wrong address because of his state of intoxication.

The incident happened in Wigram about 12.40am on Sunday.

Police were called by the parents of the child.

No charges had been laid yet. Inquiries were ongoing, police said on Thursday.

The child's mother, who posted on social media about the incident, has not responded to Allied Media for comment.

The child’s parents were woken by a noise and found the stranger in the room. They confronted him and grabbed the child.

They phoned 111 and waited with the man for police to arrive. He was then taken to receive medical attention.

The family said the incident was traumatic and they never thought something like this would happen to them.

They said they would be boosting their home security measures with cameras and alarms.