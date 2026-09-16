The creativity is flowing within the Artsenta community, as the Dunedin arts and wellness space gears up to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

This milestone for Artsenta, which supports tangata whaiora (people seeking health), will include exhibitions at Tūhura Otago Museum and Artsenta itself, along with a national symposium on creativity and wellbeing.

Artsenta director Paul McLellan-Smith said the 40th anniversary “speaks to the many staff, board members, artists and stakeholders from the community who have contributed to our journey over many years”.

The exhibition “A River of Creativity”, which opened this week at Tūhura Otago Museum, looks back at Artsenta’s history through interviews with tangata whaiora, past directors, founding members and supporters.

Alongside the stories is a showcase of artworks, including music, poetry and projections by Wellington-based animator Spencer Hall.

A second Pop-up Exhibition and sale of works by current Artsenta artists will be staged from September 23-October 23 at Artsenta’s own gallery space, 462 Princes St.

Long-serving Artsenta staff member Deirdre O’Malley said holding the paired exhibitions was a lovely way to celebrate the organisation’s past and present.

“Hopefully, they will help to illuminate the people of this amazing space — where we have 200 people on our books and about 50 people coming in to be creative each week,” Ms O’Malley said.

Along with showcasing an extraordinary variety of artworks, the Pop-up Exhibition opening on September 23 will also feature the launch of a poetry collection.

Titled A Tent of Dreams, the collection features poems written by members of the Artsenta writers’ group, each illustrated by a fellow artist working with screen printing expert Manu Berry.

“It will be great to be able to showcase the sheer variety of art that is created here at Artsenta, from paintings and ceramics to the printed word,” Ms O’Malley said.

Among the artists preparing works for the Pop-up Exhibition is new member Natalie, who has been attending Artsenta for the past three months.

Natalie has been exploring several art forms, including ceramics, glasswork and needlework — making shell-shapes, wind chimes and beaded purses.

“I have never done this kind of work before, but am really enjoying it,” she said.

Natalie is also enjoying her Artsenta experience, saying it has helped her to get back into the community.

“The staff are wonderful and the other artists are great — I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here.

“It’s really nice to be able to be part of the Pop-up Exhibition as well,” she said.

Also busy preparing works for the Pop-up Exhibition is artist Maree, who has been attending Artsenta regularly for the past 18 months.

Maree enjoys creating rag rugs, recycling textiles, sheets, duvet covers and curtains into colourful pieces by weaving fabric strips together.

“Coming to Artsenta is great, both as a creative place and as somewhere there are a lot of nice, supportive people,” she said.

“It helps you to achieve what you set out to do, which is a good feeling.”

Along with the two exhibitions, Artsenta will celebrate its 40th anniversary and mark Mental Health Awareness Week with ‘Te Piringa: The Art of Connection’ — a national symposium on creativity and wellbeing.

The public symposium, which include presentations by leaders of creative spaces across New Zealand, will be held on October 14 at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Registrations are available via humanitix