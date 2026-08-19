Dutch brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen, one of the most sought-after piano duos in the world, will perform in Dunedin this week.

The duo, on their first tour of New Zealand with Chamber Music New Zealand, will perform at the Glenroy Auditorium this Friday, August 21, at 7.30pm.

A statement from Chamber Music NZ said the Jussen brothers had performed with leading orchestras worldwide and their award-winning recordings had achieved Platinum status.

Dutch piano duo and brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen are on their first tour of New Zealand with Chamber Music NZ. Photo: Marco Borggreve

Their Dunedin programme brings four works by leading classical composers to a single keyboard — two pianists, one piano, four hands.

The programme features Mozart's youthful Sonata in D major, Schubert's deeply personal Fantasie in F minor, Mendelssohn's Andante and Allegro brilliant — composed for Clara Schumann's return to the concert stage — and Stravinsky's radical Rite of Spring in its four-hands arrangement.

— Allied Media