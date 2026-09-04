Dunedin men Murray Cooper and Graeme Andrews enjoy driving and are always up for a good chat.

These are handy skills they employ in their roles as volunteer drivers for the Cancer Society, providing a vital service for patients needing transport to and from appointments and treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

The pair are among about 40 people across greater Dunedin who give their time to make life a little easier for people going through cancer treatment.

Mr Andrews began driving for the Cancer Society about three years ago, as a way of giving back after his partner died 16 years ago.

“I had time on my hands, so it seemed like a good way to provide some practical help for people.”

He drives for a few hours up to five days a week, depending on need, transporting patients to the hospital door and either waiting to take them home if the appointment is short, or returning to collect them when they are ready.

Mr Cooper has been a volunteer driver for the past three months, after his partner — a Cancer Society team member — suggested he might enjoy it.

He works from home and is able to pop out and help from time to time.

Both men thoroughly enjoy being Cancer Society volunteer drivers, describing it as rewarding and enjoyable.

Mr Cooper said the driver co-ordination was all “extremely well organised”, with plenty of notice given and all details of pick-ups and drop-offs.

Drivers were matched with patients in their own areas, as much as possible, to cut down on driving time and mileage.

Mr Andrews found great satisfaction in being a volunteer driver, especially “helping to take some of the stress out of it all” for people.

“Driving can be difficult for people, for a range of factors, and we have access to special parks near the hospital entrances — which is really helpful.

“And we get to meet some great characters and have some really good chats with people, and some good laughs.”

Mr Cooper said it was really nice to get involved in a good conversation, if that was what the person wanted.

“We cover a huge range of topics — people have some really great interests.”

Cancer Society Coastal Otago community manager Suz Russell said the organisation was keen to recruit some more volunteer drivers to help bolster its team.

“We have lost a few recently, through retiring or moving away, and there are certain areas where we could really do with some more drivers.”

Cancer Society Volunteer Driver co-ordinator Angelique Mawson said drivers covered the area from Outram to Palmerston, down the south coast to Brighton and Taieri Mouth, and also Otago Peninsula and West Harbour.

The northern areas of the city were in particular need of some more drivers — particularly the Waikouaiti and Palmerston areas.

“Our volunteer drivers pick people up from home, take them to appointments and treatments at Dunedin Hospital, and take them home again,” Ms Mawson said.

Drivers used their own cars and could claim mileage.

“Drivers can also decide when they want to be available to drive, depending on their schedule — we can be very flexible.”

The volunteer driver service was aimed at supporting patients who did not have access to transport, or who may be physically unable to walk far, she said.

“We do everything we can to ensure people have support to get to those vital appointments.”

Volunteer drivers also provided transport for people attending scheduled support groups when needed.

The demand for the service varied, but generally covered from 30 to 50 round trips each week across greater Dunedin.

“Essentially, we are looking for people who have the time, and who enjoy driving and connecting with people,” Ms Mawson said.

There are requirements to become a Cancer Society volunteer driver, including a full, clean driver’s licence and a safe, reliable vehicle. There is an on-boarding process.

For more information and/or to express interest in becoming a volunteer driver, email admin@southerncancer.org.nz

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz