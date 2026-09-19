Cat lovers of all ages flocked to Mosgiel at the weekend to admire dozens of beautiful pedigree cats — from slinky orientals and adorable Devon Rexes to Birmans and giant fluffy Maine Coons.

The occasion was the Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club 50th-anniversary cat show, held last Sunday at Taieri Bowling Club in Mosgiel.

About 60 cats and kittens from across the South Island were on display at the show, which attracted many hundreds of visitors.

The show was a four-ring competition event, judged by Debs Armishaw, of Australia, Paul Henry, of Tokoroa, Diane Holtom, of New Plymouth, and Emma Kimberley, of Palmerston North.

Christchurch's Kim Oberholzer holds her 8-month-old Oriental Blue cat Neveah “Vienna” Sings the Blues during Sunday's Southern Cross All Breeds Cat Club Show in Mosgiel. Ms Oberholzer, who is a registered breeder of Siamese and Oriental cats under the “Neveah” name, had a good day at the show, with several cats winning rosettes. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The hugely popular Jason’s Cuddle Corner also returned to the show, with many crowding around Christchurch man Jason Ferrier and a group of friendly cats. Among them was star of the show, unflappable Maine Coon cat “Nigel” (Vladimir Limerick), owned by Vicki Walls.

The Star went along for a look.