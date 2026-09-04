Challenging assumptions and championing diversity is Queen’s High School student Malak Tamimi, 16.

She recently secured top placings in speech competitions with an address that explored her journey through feminism.

Malak won the Raikura/Stewart Island to Milton district 202J Otago Regional Lions Club Young Speech Maker competition and the Rotary Dunedin Central Speech Competition finals.

She also placed third at the Lions Clubs of New Zealand national finals in Napier.

The teenager drew on her own life to craft the presentation.

“I kind of talked about my experiences being Palestinian, Muslim, hijabi, living in Dunedin and also being a young person as well.

“So just the intersection of all that and how it shapes my experiences.”

Malak said she wanted to convey it was important to listen to people’s stories before making assumptions.

“When we expand our understanding, we make room for difference.”