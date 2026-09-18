Into the teeth of a stiff southerly wind, more than 3000 participants took part in the Emerson’s Dunedin Marathon on Sunday.

The weather tested competitors across six distance categories on the harbourside course.

In the open marathon, Dwight Grieve, of Te Anau, claimed the men’s title (2hr 43min 6sec) and Odette Jennings, of Auckland, secured victory in the women’s event (2hr 56min 44sec).

Dunedin Marathon winner Dwight Grieve. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Curtis Smith, of Christchurch, finished first in the marathon para section (3hr 53min 40sec).

Taking top honours in the open half-marathon, Jason van Kempen, 34, of Dunedin, won the men’s category (1hr 9min 27sec) and Mel Aitken, of Dunedin, dominated the women’s race (1hr 21min 38sec).

In the half-marathon walk, Luana Pentecost, of Alexandra, paced her way to a win for the women (2hr 34min 12sec) and Alan Connelly, of Whangarei, crossed the line first in the men’s category (2hr 31min).

Jake Owen, of Dunedin, triumphed in the men’s 10km run (32min 14sec) alongside Olivia Sutherland, of Dunedin, who clinched the women’s top spot (39min 44sec).

The 10km walk saw Alysha Brown, of Dunedin, take the women’s title (1hr 10min 23sec) and Lucas Martin, of Whanganui, finish as the first man home (54min 11sec).

Malcolm Stewart, of Dunedin, took first place in the male 5km run/walk (18min 18sec) while Annabel Rust, of Dunedin, won the women’s race (19min 44sec).