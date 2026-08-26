Hardworking helpers and committed conservationists were recognised at the 2026 Keep Dunedin Beautiful Awards.

About 200 people attended the event last Friday, at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, to celebrate the city’s top environmental and community projects.

Keep Dunedin Beautiful (KDB) chairwoman and Dunedin city councillor Mandy Mayhem welcomed the crowd as emcee.

“We are here to honour the people who are committed to beautify our city, including schools, community groups, individuals and businesses,” Cr Mayhem said.

“Congratulations on being nominated.

“This is an opportunity for the community to thank you for your mahi.”

Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker acknowledged the diverse efforts of nominees and winners.

“It is wonderful for us to be able to recognise and celebrate the many people in the community who have been so generous in giving their time and energy to enhance the city,” Ms Barker said.

Paul Southworth received the Individual Pod Award for establishing Aroha Kaikorai Valley.

What began as an effort to improve the area around his business expanded into a wider restoration campaign.

Volunteers contributed 4295 hours over the past five years and trapped 3021 predators across seven species.

Dunedin Craft Distillers secured the Spiralis Sustainable Business Award.

Founders Jenny McDonald and Sue Stockwell produce botanical spirits using surplus baked goods.

They started the operation after “a rant over coffee between friends about the thousands of tonnes of bakery products ending up in landfill each year across New Zealand”.

St Leonard’s School claimed the Dunedin Amenities Society Schools Best Project Award.

Pupils at the Green-Gold Enviroschool monitored bush traps and tested local waterways, harvested vegetables for their School Gate Greens roadside stall, restored weather-damaged mosaic murals and mapped two orienteering trails for the Wild Dunedin Festival.

The Taylor Community Pride Award went to Open Valley Urban Ecosanctuary (Open VUE).

In the past year, 174 Open VUE volunteers including children under 10, teenagers and adults logged more than 1500 hours participating in community conservation in North East Valley.

East Otago resident Judy Martin received the Jan Tucker Special Award.

Ms Martin founded the OneCoast reuse hub at the Waikouaiti transfer station, developing the operation from a single shipping container into an established site run by two staff and 12 volunteers.

The Newcomer Special Award went to Fiona Morrison for conservation work on the Otago Peninsula.

Since the start of 2026, Ms Morrison has tallied more than 500 hours at Sandymount Reserve.

Her work clearing 4km of overgrown tracks allowed the Otago Peninsula Biodiversity Group to install 200 predator bait stations across the area.

Ms Barker said KDB began in 1967 as the Anti-Litter Committee and had evolved to include a broad range of beautification, environmental and educational activities.

She noted the event was a meaningful acknowledgement for residents who contributed without the expectation of reward.

“People do it because they want to leave Dunedin better than they found it.”

Ms Barker announced that as the 2027 event would mark the 60th anniversary of the organisation, next year would see the return of the Beautiful Street Awards to encourage local residents to spruce up their neighbourhoods.