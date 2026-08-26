A special celebration was held at The Dunedin Club on Saturday night, marking 25 years since the club moved to admit women as full members.

Newly appointed club president Jenepher Glover said the well-attended formal dinner was an entertaining evening, as an array of speakers looked back over the years.

Following grace by Dame Linda Holloway, member Christine Bell spoke about the 168-year-old Dunedin Club’s history, as it related to women.

“On August 16, 2001, the historic Dunedin Club officially voted, after many years of debate, to admit women as full members . . .,” she said.

While women had attended special functions at the club, it was not until the 1950s they were allowed to dine there regularly.

In the following years, internal attempts by progressive members to admit women were defeated by traditionalists.

Lawyer Chris Medlicott, son of the late Judith Medlicott, spoke of how his mother’s life of activism extended to pushing for change at the Dunedin Club.

The efforts of Mrs Medlicott, a founding member of the Otago Women Lawyers’ Society and a University of Otago chancellor, planted the seeds of change, he said.

Speaker Austen Banks discussed the contributions of women to the Dunedin Club, sharing several amusing poems.

Other speakers included the first female president Jenny McMahon (2011), president at the time of the rule change Nick Smith and immediate past-president Matthew Haggart.

Ms Glover said about one-third of the Dunedin Club membership was now women, both as full members and partner members.

“The club has gone through many changes over the years, to appeal to broader membership and encourage our members to come and enjoy what is on offer,” she said.

The Dunedin Club sits in pleasant grounds in Melville St. Photo: Brenda Harwood

General manager Christine Nock said the club, which was founded in 1858 in MacLaggan St and moved to its present site at “Fernhill” in Melville St in 1874, offered a varied programme.

“We have everything from formal dinners to pizza nights, speakers, themed nights, tastings, musical events, and a big Christmas party for families,” Ms Nock said.

“Our members are stakeholders in the club and can enjoy it as a comfortable place to relax, or enjoy the social aspects, functions and networking.

“They also use the club for private functions, such as weddings, christenings and celebrations of life.”

The club has accommodation upstairs and has reciprocal arrangements with 10 other clubs around New Zealand and 80 around the world.

Ms Nock, who has been general manager for the past three years, said she had worked hard to expand the club’s offerings — such as events that included children.

“You have to move with the times, and it is always nice when the place is being used and enjoyed.”

The club also hosted important functions such as investitures, including that of the Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Dunedin, Olena Grubb.

Ms Glover said past presidents and the club committee had done a lot of work to take the club forward.

“There is something for everyone here.”

She hoped to encourage new members to join.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz