Ten years after the death of her toddler, a Dunedin mother has rallied her community to support families facing childhood cancer.

Chevonne Stringer recently raised $6650 for the Child Cancer Foundation during a bingo night at the Taieri Bowling Club.

The event marked a decade since the death of her son Rylan Peterson, 2, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in 2016.

Mrs Stringer wanted the milestone to focus on the boy behind the diagnosis.

“Rylan was a bouncy, bubbly little boy who filled every room with pure joy,” Mrs Stringer said.

“He had this natural ability to make everyone around him smile and laugh.

"He absolutely adored his dog, Duke, and was always up for an adventure — especially if it involved animals or a digger.”

Before the atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumour was discovered, Rylan became increasingly sick.

“It’s wild to look back on that time. We had so many doctor visits leading up to the diagnosis, but through it all, I had this sickening feeling that something just wasn’t right.

“When people say ‘a mother knows’, they really mean it. My gut was telling me what others couldn’t.”

Doctors at Dunedin Hospital eventually found the tumour.

“Thinking about the moment the doctors at Dunedin Hospital told me what they found on his MRI still makes the hairs on my arms stand up. It felt like the entire world stood dead still.”

Following a transfer to Christchurch, doctors determined active treatment was not an option for Rylan, leaving his family in a deeply uncertain situation.

Chevonne Stringer holds her son Rylan Peterson in a shower just a few days before he died. Photo: Supplied

Upon returning from the children's oncology ward, they connected with Child Cancer Foundation family support co-ordinator Christine Donovan.

“We had been given a mountain of information, but because active treatment wasn’t an option for Rylan, we didn’t know what to do or who to reach out to,” Mrs Stringer said.

“It felt incredibly isolating. What does a 22-year-old know to do in this situation? Thank goodness for Christine.”

Ms Donovan provided support by attending appointments and checking on the family during their time in the Dunedin paediatrics ward.

“When I felt like the world was swallowing me whole, she would come visit,” Mrs Stringer said.

“She offered to attend hospital appointments with me just to hold and process the information so I didn’t have to carry more than my brain could handle.”

The recent fundraiser allowed the family to give back to the foundation.

Rylan’s younger sisters Ruby and Arlo Stringer helped plan the gathering.

“They jump at any chance to talk about him,” Mrs Stringer said.

“They’ve been amazing during the planning of this Bingo Night and have loved sharing stories about Rylan with the people they meet. They know just how deeply he is loved, and how truly special he will always be to our family.”

The Child Cancer Foundation provides emotional, practical and financial assistance across New Zealand to families navigating the disease.

Knowing the funds raised would help others receive the same care made the event even more meaningful for Mrs Stringer.

“You are not alone.

“No matter what the path ahead looks like, it is a terrifying and isolating place to be. Try to take a breath, and give yourself a minute every single day.”