As the Otago Community Hospice prepares to mark its 40th anniversary, the extraordinary contribution of two Dunedin women has come to the fore.

Otago Community Hospice Trust Board deputy chairperson Merrin Bath said research for a book to highlight the organisation’s 40 year history revealed the important early work of Sheila Wall and Joyce Shield.

Mrs Shield, 92, and Mrs Wall, 89, became interested in the emerging hospice movement in 1983, after Mrs Shield’s husband Ron died in Dunedin Hospital.

Thinking there must be a better way to care for dying patients, Mrs Wall and Mrs Shield joined an informal local group working towards establishing Dunedin’s own hospice. The group also included Dr Pauline Hughes.

The group got busy, getting the word out by sending 400 letters to local businesses and groups, and holding a public meeting, which attracted more than 400 people.

“There were hospices in the United Kingdom and some were being started in New Zealand, so the meeting was a good way to put Dunedin people in the picture,” Mrs Wall said.

After the meeting, in 1984, a committee was formed to get the ball rolling on planning for a Dunedin hospice and fundraising. This included Geoff Mirkin and thoracic surgeon and palliative care pioneer Professor Ivan Lichter.

Mrs Wall and Mrs Shield were also involved, creating an array of fundraising events, including fashion shows and local concerts.

At the time, Mrs Wall was an employee of Speight’s and had created a cookbook using its beer in recipes. The company was happy for her to sell 500 copies of the book to raise funds for the hospice.

One of the most memorable projects was when St Kilda Brass approached Mrs Wall to create a play based around Christmas Carols for a fundraising event.

“I had never written anything that before, but I thought, why not?,” she said.

“And it turned out very well too — Peter Chin was one of the singers, and we had former Prime Minister Rob Muldoon as our narrator, which was fun.”

When the Otago Community Hospice Trust was formed in 1986, Mrs Wall continued as a member for a time, before stepping down.

The Otago Community Hospice opened in 1989, in a repurposed house on George St.

The hospice’s current, purpose-built facility was eventually opened in North Rd, North East Valley, in 2001.

Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green said it was wonderful to hear of the achievements of Mrs Wall and Mrs Shield and that they had created a “lasting legacy”.

Ms Green said the hospice was keen to hear from other local people who had been involved in the organisation’s early days, as work continued on the 40th anniversary history book.

A 40th anniversary celebration is being planned for around Matariki next year, and the book will be launched then.

Ms Green said fundraising remained an important part of the hospice’s operations, as it received only 65% of its needed funds from the government.

The remaining $3 million needed each year to keep the facility running had to be fundraised.

“We run a range of different fundraising events, and are fortunate that local groups regularly donate funds for us as well,” she said.

“About half of the money we need each year is raised through our very successful Hospice Shops — we have seven across Otago.”

The Otago Community Hospice currently supports about 300 patients facing life limiting conditions across Otago and their families — with most being managed at home and in residential care facilities.