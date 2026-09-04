The Otago Art Society galleries are filled with an extraordinary array of stunning night-sky images in the Rangi Takō Winterstellar Exhibition.

Presented by the Winterstellar Charitable Trust, which uses astrophotography to celebrate and protect the dark skies of Otago, the exhibition features more than 30 astrophotography images.

The sixth astrophotography exhibition created by the group, the Rangi Takō Winterstellar Exhibition is on now at the OAS galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station, until September 25.

"The Spiral of Castle Hill", by astrophotographer Tom Rae is among the images in the Rangi Tako Winterstellar Exhibition, on now at Otago Art Society. Image: Tom Rae

The name Rangi Takō means “clear skies” in te reo Māori — a common sign off between astronomers and astrophotographers, as clear skies are vital to successful images.

Alongside the images, the exhibition features a short-film of astro time-lapse, titled Rangi takō, which premiered in 2024.

'Molesworth Arch', an image of the night sky above Molesworth Station, created by astrophotographer Chester Hall-Fernandez, is part of the Rangi Tako Winterstellar Exhibition. Image: Chester Hall-Fernandez

The artists whose images are included in the showcase include Andy Davey, Brian Boyle, Cory Marshall, Don Allan, Nick Pearson, Chester Hall-Fernandez, Rachel Gillespie, Carl Nyhon, Kristina Saunders, Paul Le Comte, Jordan McInally, Joe Nidd, Joseph Pooley, Larryn Rae, Rachel Roberts, Tania Stockdale, Tom Rae, Kavan Chay, Paul Wilson, Richard Alexander, and (Richard) Zheng Yang.

This image by Paul Wilson is on display at Otago Art Society as part of the Rangi Tako Winterstellar Exhibition. Image: Paul Wilson

The largest installation in the Rangi Takō Winterstellar Exhibition is Prof Brian Boyle’s Our Southern Sky — a giant detailed print of the Milky Way galaxy.

This image comprises more than 40 photographs taken from Kawarau-Gibbston Dark Sky Park during the course of a year, showing most of our galaxy's spiral arm visible from Aotearoa/New Zealand.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz