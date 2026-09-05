Spring blooms will be harvested from gardens across Dunedin ahead of next week’s Outram Spring Flower Show.

The spring flower show, to be held next Friday, September 11, at West Taieri Rugby Club, is being organised by Outram Garden Club.

The club has hosted the show for the past six years, alongside the Outram Summer Flower Show in February.

Outram Garden Club secretary Jan McKinley has taken over as show convener this year and is hoping for good entries across the show’s many categories, despite the recent changeable weather.

“There are quite a few flowers out in my garden, and I know the really keen gardeners will be protecting their blooms, so I’m hoping for a nice display,” Mrs McKinley said.

“The daffodils are out, trilliums, hyacinths, and the tulips are on their way — it is lovely to see them in the garden,” she said.

With some hoped-for sunny weather, other flowers will hopefully catch up.

The popular Outram Spring Flower Show is the first spring flower show out of the blocks this year, and will attract the interest of gardeners across the city.

Entries for the Outram Spring Flower Show are accepted from anyone interested and will include floral entries from retirement village residents and keen gardeners from across the Taieri and the city.

People wishing to exhibit in the show can bring their entries to the West Taieri Rugby Club on Thursday, September 10, 6pm-8pm, or on Friday, September 11, 8am-10am.

Entries are unlimited, costing $2 for up to 5 entries, and $5 for more than 5 entries.

Mrs McKinley said the flower show would also feature flower-themed artworks from children at Outram School and Outram Playcentre.

“That will be special,” she said.

“The show has always had great support from the whole community in the past, so we are really hoping that everyone gets behind it again with lots of entries.”

Alongside the floral and art displays, visitors to the show will be able to browse local stalls of plans, home baking, jams and preserves, as well as enjoying the always popular afternoon teas.

Outram Garden Club Spring Flower Show will be held on Friday, September 11, at West Taieri Rugby Club, Formby St, Outram. Open to the public from 1pm to 4pm. Entry $2 for adults, children free, afternoon tea $5.

Inquiries, phone Jan on 021 162 3617.