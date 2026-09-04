The achievements of local community leaders across a broad range of fields, who were recipients of New Year and King’s Birthday Honours, were celebrated recently at a council-hosted honours reception.

The honours recipients were welcomed by Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker, who extended “heartfelt congratulations and gratitude” to each of them on behalf of Dunedin.

“Today, we celebrate not only the honours you have received, but the outstanding service and contribution that led to this recognition.

“Many of your achievements have been made quietly, driven by a commitment to others rather than a desire for recognition.

“Whether through voluntary service, professional excellence, leadership, advocacy or community involvement, you have made a lasting difference to the lives of others.

“The range of contributions represented here — from mental health and youth development to entertainment, rail heritage and service to our Niuean community — reflects the richness and diversity of our city,” she said.

Ms Barker also acknowledged the whānau, families and friends who had supported the recipients along the way.

The local 2026 New Year Honours recipients recognised at the reception included Deb Fraser-Komene, awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to mental health and youth; John Burgess, awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to the community; Graeme Elliot, awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to the community and outdoor recreation; and Jonathan Usher, awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to the community and entertainment.

Dunedin City Councillor Mandy Mayhem (left) is pictured with Dunedin man Jonathan Usher, recipient of the King's Service Medal for services to the community and entertainment, at a recent reception for awards recipients. Photo: Supplied

The local 2026 King’s Birthday Honours recipients recognised at the reception included Emeritus Prof Peter Adams, awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to music and music education; Emeritus Prof Gil Barbezat, awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to gastroenterology; Michele Poole, awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand; Amelia Bresanello, awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to the community; Grant Craig, awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to rail heritage; and Vai Kumitau, awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to the Niuean community.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz