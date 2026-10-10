After more than a decade at the forefront of Aotearoa’s contemporary soul scene, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Louis Baker has released his second studio album, Trouble.

To celebrate, Baker is embarking on a 9-date nationwide tour, presenting intimate solo shows in the South Island, followed by full band shows across the North Island, culminating in a hometown gig in Wellington.

The tour will kick off with a solo show by Baker at Dunedin’s Pearl Diver next Thursday.

In a statement, Baker’s team said Trouble, released through his own label Ngākau Records, was the artist’s most assured work to date.

Written, produced and arranged by Baker in 2024-25 from his studio in Titahi Bay, Wellington, Trouble blends retro-soul influences with contemporary production and includes contributions from an array of Wellington musicians.

“I really enjoyed making this album,” Baker said.

“Trouble encapsulates the highs and lows: the grief of losing loved ones and friends, the love of community, social consciousness, knowledge of self, hope, gratitude and passion for the craft.”

One of New Zealand’s most distinctive voices, Baker has won over listeners around the globe with his modern soul, reinterpreting long-standing American and British musical traditions through a laid-back coastal lens.

In the past 13 years, Baker has released singles, EPs and his debut album, Open, and has performed at festivals and concert halls across Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

- Allied Media