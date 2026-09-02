Joy, music, dancing and a feast for 500 will be laid on for the Dunedin community during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration this weekend.

Hosted by the Dunedin Hare Krishna Cultural Centre, in conjunction with the Dunedin Multicultural and Interfaith Community, the free event will be held this Saturday, September 5, from 7pm at Otago Boys High School auditorium.

Dunedin Hare Krishna community leader Jane Beecroft is excited to be helping host Janmashtami again this year.

“The celebration went so well last year that we have moved to a larger venue, so that we can welcome even more people to join us for a fantastic night,” she said.

Dunedin’s vibrant and growing Indian community would be a big part of the celebration, which would welcome people of all ages and backgrounds.

Dunedin Hare Krishna community leader Jane Beecroft and local children were pictured during a previous Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebration. Photo: Star Files

Celebrated by millions of people around the world, Janmashtami marks the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of the Hindu deity Vishnu, more than 5000 years ago.

Its arrival was timely this year, when New Zealand’s multi-cultural society was at a crossroads, Ms Beecroft.

“With so much trouble and strife in the world, it’s time for some joyful celebration.

“The aim of the event is to come together for a free feast, enjoy music, dancing, culture, and connect with each other in a joyful way.

“The more connected we can be to each other, the better, and it is important to be able to enjoy an uplifting celebration at a time when people are struggling to find joy.”

On Saturday night, performances from local cultural groups will enliven the celebration, including the return of young classical Indian dancer Avnika Dilip, of Invercargill, who danced at last year’s event.

Dunedin’s Sri Krishna Janmashtami event on Saturday evening would be a no-alcohol event, making it perfect for families to enjoy, she said.

The celebration would continue from 7pm until midnight, with people free to come and go as they choose.

Dunedin Hare Krishna Cultural Centre member and Krishna Kai food truck volunteer Poutama Crossman-Nixon addresses the audience during last year's Janmashtami celebrations. Photo: Martyn Buyck

Ms Beecroft, who runs the popular Krishna Kai food truck with fellow volunteer Poutama Crossman-Nixon, said preparing a feast for 500 at Janmashtami was a community effort.

“I put out the call to the community for people to help prepare the feast, and the offers of help came in very quickly, which was wonderful.”

Ms Beecroft said the community surrounding the Dunedin Hare Krishna Cultural Centre was expanding with an influx of newcomers to the city.

The centre, in London St, hosted many events with the aim of helping people to feel “loved and cared for” and festivals were an extension of that, she said.

The Krishna Kai Food Truck, which offered low cost food on Wednesday and Friday afternoons at the Museum Reserve, was also bringing people together.

“Community is really important to people’s wellbeing, and we are very keen to bring that connection and joy into people’s lives.”