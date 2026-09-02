The 100-year journey of the University of Otago music programme will be celebrated with performances, workshops and even a sing-along later this month.

Alumni, students, staff past and present, and all Dunedin music lovers are welcome to take part in the Otago music programme centenary celebrations, to be held on campus on September 25 and 26.

Associate Prof Jen Cattermole, ethnomusicologist and head of the School of Performing Arts, said the organising committee had pulled out all the stops to create a programme that would celebrate all aspects of music at Otago.

This would include the changes in recent decades that had expanded the music offering to include contemporary music, rock music, musical theatre and her own special interest of taonga pūoro — Māori traditional instruments.

The celebrations on September 25-26 will be held across a range of venues in the university’s Ōtepoti Dunedin campus, including historic Marama Hall, which reopened in July after exterior heritage maintenance and some interior work.

Assoc Prof Cattermole said the celebrations would be a real showcase of music at Otago and its incredible journey across the past 100 years.

Highlights of the celebrations will include the launch of the history book Ka mua, ka muri: 100 Years of Music at Otago University, written for the centenary by honorary senior research fellow Dr Ian Chapman.

The book launch, at 5.30pm on September 25 in the Staff Club, will be followed by an evening of “Bangers and Brews” — a sing-along hosted by senior professional practice fellow Arlie McCormick and Harriet Moir.

On Saturday, September 26, there will be an array of workshops including a panel discussion on AI in music, and discussions with alumni.

Visitors will be able to explore Te Korokoro o te Tūī, the University of Otago’s studios, to observe recording and mixing work.

Assoc Prof Cattermole herself will lead a taonga pūoro workshop to allow people to listen to, learn about and try their hand at playing traditional Māori musical instruments.

“People approach taonga pūoro with awe and reverence, so it will be good to allow them to experience these instruments up close,” she said.

The centenary celebrations will feature two concerts — one classical and one contemporary.

The classical concert, titled “A Century of Sound” will be held on September 26, from 3pm, in Marama Hall.

The programme will feature a brass quintet, and the premiere of Anthony Ritchie’s new Piano Trio, performed by TriOtago — Tessa Petersen (violin), Heleen du Plessis (cello) and Terence Dennis (piano).

Guest artists for the concert will include soprano Rebecca Ryan and composer, pianist and educator Abhinath Berry — both music alumni.

Otago staff and students will also perform, including mezzo-soprano Tessa Romano, pianists Tom McGrath and Terence Dennis, clarinettist Emily Sterk and senior classical voice students.

On Saturday evening there will be a celebration of contemporary music in the student union, featuring student groups Cleos and Turtle Hearts, along with alumni acts Emily Alice and Jack Barton.

The musical theatre voice class will put on a Broadway spectacular with songs from the shows.

Registrations for the Otago music programme centenary celebrations are open now.

For more information visit events.otago.ac.nz/music-2026 or Humanitix.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz