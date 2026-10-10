The Roslyn Bowling Club is hosting an opening day on Sunday, October 11, at its grounds at 6 Gamma St.

People of all ages and skill levels can visit from 1.30pm to try the sport.

The event includes an afternoon tea to meet current members.

The club offers options for competitive interclub bowlers and casual players. Beginners can join twilight bowls on Tuesday evenings from 6pm to 8pm. Families can secure memberships providing access to club facilities and half-price hall hire.

The club also runs a brew club and provides community garden plots to lease.

A spokesman said while bowls was at the heart of what the club did, there were plenty of other ways to be involved.

It is extending a welcome to anyone who enjoys being part of a great community by helping with duties such as tending to the gardens and grounds, cleaning or working in the kitchen, serving behind the bar at club events, or taking part in fundraisers and community events.

People can email roslynbowlingclub@gmail.com for more information.

— Allied Media