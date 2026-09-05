Opera Otago will celebrate its 70th birthday this month with an evening of music, laughter and memories.

Acknowledged as New Zealand’s longest running opera company, Opera Otago will celebrate the milestone with dinner, reminiscences and musical performances next Saturday, September 12, from 6pm in the Naylor Love Lounge at the Edgar Centre.

Celebration organising committee member Judy Bellingham, who has been a stalwart of Opera Otago as a performer and behind the scenes, said the event would be a wonderful way to look back over its history.

“It is remarkable to think that nearly 4000 people have worked with the company over those 70 years — as Mary Dixon states in her new history of the opera company,” Ms Bellingham said.

A special feature of the evening will be the launch of Ms Dixon’s book, titled For the Love of Opera, which will be presented by Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker.

Ms Bellingham said the 70th birthday celebration would begin with a message of congratulations from Opera Otago’s patron Prof Jonathan Lemalu, and the dinner courses would be interspersed with musical performances and speakers sharing reminiscences.

The speakers will include former Dunedin mayor and longstanding Opera Otago member and performer Peter Chin, Opera Otago stalwarts Claire Barton and Murray Davidson and young singers Kieran Kelly and Erin Connelly-White.

Most of the music to be performed will represent past Opera Otago productions, including its very first show, The Bartered Bride, by Smetana, and the popular Die Fledermaus, by Strauss.

Directed by award-winning theatre director Andrew McKenzie, The Chorus will perform six musical numbers, accompanied by David Bryant at the piano.

Mezzo soprano Claire Barton will sing and direct ensemble performances for next weekend's Opera Otago 70th anniversary celebrations. Photo: Star files

The evening will also feature performances by five ensembles of various sizes, directed by Tessa Romano, Clare Adams and Mārama Grant, with accompaniment from the piano by Tom McGrath and Marshall Klenner.

Ensembles will feature local singers, with soloists Barton (mezzo soprano), Scott Bezett (tenor), Connelly-White (soprano) and Kelly (baritone).

Baritone Kieran Kelly will sing and speak during next weekend's Opera Otago 70th anniversary celebrations. Photo: Allied Media files

Romano (mezzo soprano) and Terence Dennis (piano) will open proceedings by inviting everyone to the party a la Die Fledermaus.

Bookings for the Opera Otago 70th anniversary celebrations are available through Humanitix, and must be completed by September 6 for catering purposes.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz