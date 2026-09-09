Palmerston will host employers and training providers this month to help youth and jobseekers map their futures.

East Otago High School is running a career expo on Thursday, September 24, from 12.45pm to 3pm.

Exhibitors including businesses and tertiary institutions will be able to have a couple of minutes to speak to students about their services.

The expo runs from 12.45pm to 3pm in the school hall and is open to the public.

East Otago High School principal Helen Newcombe said the career expo was a fantastic opportunity for pupils and the public to explore future pathways.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into organising the event and we are incredibly grateful to the exhibitors visiting our school to share their knowledge and industry insights.

“Career paths are always changing, so providing our young people with exposure to such a diverse range of possibilities right now is invaluable,” Mrs Newcombe said.

More than 30 exhibitors will attend, covering a wide range of vocational pathways within both the tertiary and trades sectors.

Major regional employers including OceanaGold are sending staff to speak with attendees.

Infrastructure companies such as Fulton Hogan and Whitestone Contracting will join industry training organisations covering agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Trade organisations for plumbing, building and electrical work are also taking part to showcase hands-on roles.

Rural training centre Telford will have a presence alongside staff from Otago Polytechnic, the Southern Institute of Technology and Ara Institute of Canterbury.

East Otago High School careers adviser Jacqueline Guile said the biennial event would give pupils a chance to look into different vocational options.

All Year 8 to 13 pupils would attend alongside teachers.

“Normally a career expo like the ones held in Dunedin, for instance, are for the senior students, but we actually believe that it is quite important to involve our students at an early age to get them thinking about opportunity,” Ms Guile said.

The aim was to ensure younger learners began thinking about their options so they could take up those chances “a little bit further down the track”.

Students from Maniototo Area School have been invited to Palmerston for the afternoon, giving exhibitors broader exposure to potential recruits.

Ms Guile said the event was also for others in the Waikouaiti and Palmerston areas needing a career change.

“Anybody who’s looking for a job change — there’s the opportunity to go there and talk to the exhibitors.

“It’s also providing a service for the community … because they need to know that the service is available,” Ms Guile said.