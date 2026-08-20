The buzz is already growing around award-winning Lyttleton-based indie-folk musician Mel Parsons’ new album Castle Hill.

The album, which was recorded in the remote mountain village of Castle Hill in the Southern Alps, was released on August 8 and has debuted at #1 in both the Top 40 Albums Chart and the Top 20 Aotearoa Albums Chart.

Fans of the versatile musician and songwriter now have the chance to enjoy the new album live, along with favourites from the back-catalogue, as Parsons heads out on tour with her band.

The Castle Hill tour will reach Dunedin’s Glenroy Auditorium next Saturday, August 29.

The Star spoke with Parsons and asked her about the idyllic-sounding process of writing and recording the Castle Hill album.

"Having booked the sessions before writing the songs, the album emerged from a pressure cooker situation,” Parsons said.

"We were definitely under time pressure, but that seems to work for me, I need that hard deadline.

"My partner took the kids away for a week and I shut myself off from the world, working day and night.

"It was tough, but I quite enjoy that way of writing, there is less time for overthinking and more opportunities for spontaneity,” she said.

Working on the recording with long-standing friends and band-mates Aaron Stewart (bass), Jed Parsons (drums), Ben King (guitarist), as well as producer Josh Logan also helped the ideas to flow.

"We have a high level of trust between us, and everybody has ideas to contribute.”

Having Logan move his recording equipment to a lodge in the Castle Hill village, near Arthur’s Pass, for the album sessions was a bonus.

"It was a full immersion recording experience over a stolen summer holiday, which was a real treat for everybody,” Parsons said.

"All of us have kids now, so it was a joy to have that precious time to focus on the music.

"And being able to step outside the door and see the stunning vista of the mountains was incredible.

"An important part of making a record is having a good vibe — you want that baseline of having a lovely time.”

Lyttleton artist Mel Parsons and her band are touring in support of new album Castle Hill and will perform at the Glenroy Auditorium on August 29. Photo: Daniela Aebli Photography

Parsons’ seventh studio album, Castle Hill features 10 tracks exploring resilience, grief, self-doubt, nostalgia, presence and transformation.

In one of her favourite tracks Be Here Now, Parsons reflects on digital overload and the challenge of staying present.

"Despite being so connected on phones and social media, we are somehow disconnected in real life.

"That is something I am acutely aware of as a parent, the need to be present for my kids and the people in the room. I think it’s an important message to share,” she said.

Parsons is delighted to be coming together with her band-mates again for rehearsals before embarking on the Castle Hill tour next week.

"Getting out on tour is so lovely, it is such fun to be playing the music live and connecting with audiences,” she said.

Lyttleton-based musician Mel Parsons, pictured in performance, is on tour now with her band in support of new album Castle Hill. Photo: Cartwright Creative

The shows would be divided into two sets — the new Castle Hill album and then “a bunch of old stuff and favourites”, she said.

"It’s going to be really special to be out there with the band, I’m super looking forward to it.”

Following her whistle-stop New Zealand tour, Parsons is planning a tour to Canada later this year, and Europe and Australia next year.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz