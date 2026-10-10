The world of romance writing is explored in a new programme and podcast on OAR FM.

“The Ink Pod” is co-hosted by paranormal romance author Colette Palmer, who runs Dunedin independent romance bookstore The Ink Pot, and the store’s events manager Cori Holmes.

The weekly dive into the genre features conversation about trends and literary events, and interviews with New Zealand romance writers.

Ms Palmer, who writes under the name Colette Rhodes, said local interest in her bookstore and the regular events held there had blown her out of the water.

“There’s a huge appetite to get out of the house and to relate together over hobbies. The community aspect of it has been much bigger than I expected it to be.”

While romance was the biggest-selling genre in publishing, it was often “misunderstood”. Many visitors to the bookstore were not romance readers and had questions, which led Ms Palmer to develop a podcast that explored what makes the genre connect with readers.

“There is a lot more behind the process of writing than people might think, so I’d like to talk with some of our local writers about that.”

The Ink Pod is broadcast on Wednesdays at 9pm on 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.