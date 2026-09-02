Grabbing a racket could unlock fresh friendships during an upcoming indoor sports festival.

A “Discover Tennis” have-a-go day will run at the Edgar Centre on Sunday, September 13, from 10am to 2pm.

Tennis Otago board member Tom De Pelsemaeker said the gathering was about much more than the sport itself.

“It’s about creating a space where our community can come together, try something new, meet people and have fun,” De Pelsemaeker said.

“All ages are welcomed. By bringing clubs together under one roof we are making it easier than ever for people to connect with each other through tennis.”

The initiative aimed to unite locals to find active ways to belong, he said.

The campaign is being held as part of the Love Tennis national open day.

However, Tennis New Zealand club support manager Ali Telford said Dunedin was taking a different approach to the rest of the country.

The Love Tennis day on September 13 is a nationwide push where about 150 clubs open their doors to the public.

But poor weather disrupted the schedule in Dunedin last year, prompting organisers to create a separate outdoor open day for local clubs on Sunday, October 11.

Telford said the southern climate meant it was smarter to hold a combined session indoors first while it was still dreary outside.

People could enjoy the indoor action at the Edgar Centre on September 13, then visit one of the courts at five local clubs a month later on October 11.

“We are spearheading community with the Edgar Centre, bringing all our clubs together down there to be able to meet with the local community under cover so that they can come and give tennis a go.

“Then if they are interested, they will be given information about their local club.”

Telford thanked St Patrick’s Freemasonry Lodge for helping fund the Discover Tennis have-a-go day.

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz