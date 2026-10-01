ATHLETICS

Oct 1: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, easy run or hilly run, starts 5.30pm, football fields next to Tomahawk Beach carpark.

Oct 1: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, 87th Leith Harbour Free 5 or 10km run, course one, West Harbour Te Aka Ōtākou shared path, starts 6pm from corner Magnet and Neptune Sts.

Oct 3: Athletics Otago, Senior Interclub opening day, from 1pm, Caledonian Ground.

Oct 3: Dunedin parkrun, weekly 5km timed run, starts 9am, lower carpark, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Oct 4: Hill City-University Club, combined long run, starts 8am, clubrooms, Logan Park.

Oct 6: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, sole Tuesdays weekly training, starts 5pm, Caledonian Ground.

Oct 6: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Tuesday walking group, starts 5.30pm, children’s play area at New World Centre City.

Oct 7: Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club, Wednesday weekly run, starts 5.45pm, Otago Dental School main entrance, Great King St.

Oct 12: Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, Children’s Athletics, Monday Club Nights opening night, 5.30pm, Chingford Park.

CROQUET

Oct 1: Forbury Park Croquet Club, Thursday club session, 12.45pm, 123 Victoria Rd. No play this weekend as lawns being used for competition. Inquiries: georgemcinnes1948@gmail.com.

Oct 3, 4: Otago Croquet Association, Golf Croquet tournament, Level Doubles (Saturday), Handicap Doubles (Sunday), Forbury Park.

Oct 1, 3, 7: Leith Croquet Club, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1.15pm (golf croquet), Thursdays and Saturdays 1.15pm (association croquet), 9 Quentin Ave, Leith Valley. Inquiries: glennjoan.m@gmail.com

Oct 1, 2, 4: Punga Croquet Club: Regular club sessions, Thursdays 1pm, Fridays 10am, and Sundays 1pm, corner Lawson and Ross St. Inquiries: pungacroquetclub@gmail.com.

Oct 2, 4, 7: Tainui Croquet Club, Club Days Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays 1pm (golf croquet), Wednesday mornings and Saturday afternoons (association croquet and monthly beginners), 24a Tahuna Rd. Inquiries: tainuicc@gmail.com.

FITNESS

Oct 5: Zumba Gold — low-impact dance fitness, suitable for active seniors and beginners, Mondays 10am, Mosgiel Presbyterian Church. Inquiries, phone Rovena on 022 174-4541.

Oct 6: Old Yang-style t’ai chi sessions restart for term 3, Tuesdays 7pm, Maslin gym, Kaikorai Valley College. All welcome. Inquiries, phone (03) 488-4539.

Oct 6: Age Concern, Align To Go exercise classes, Tuesdays, 11am, Mornington Presbyterian church community centre, 16 Maryhill Tce. New members very welcome. Inquiries, ph (03) 479-3052, text 021 060-2440 or 021 057-2747.

ICE HOCKEY

Oct 1-2: Ice Hockey New Zealand, U16 National Ice Hockey League, Dunedin Ice Stadium

Oct 3-7: Ice Hockey New Zealand, U18 National Ice Hockey League, Dunedin Ice Stadium

INDOOR BOWLS

Oct 2: Forbury Park Indoor Bowling Club, Friday indoor bowls, starts 1.30pm, 121 Victoria Rd.

Oct 2, 6: Octagon Club, indoor bowls, Tuesdays 10.30am, Fridays 10am, Age Concern Otago building, 9 The Octagon.

Oct 5: Taieri Age Connect, indoor bowls for over-55s, starts 1.30pm, Mosgiel Senior Citizens Hall, Hartstonge Ave.

RUGBY

Oct 1: National Provincial Championship, Otago v Auckland, 7.10pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium.

TABLE TENNIS

Oct 2: Table Tennis Continuum, 9am-11am, Edgar Centre.