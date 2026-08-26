Top singers from across the region and New Zealand will be put through their vocal paces in this week’s Senior Vocal Festival.

Presented by the Dunedin Performing Arts and Competitions Society, the festival will run throughout this Thursday and Friday at the Mayfair Theatre, culminating in the ODT Southern Aria Contest.

International opera star Simon O’Neill will return to Dunedin as adjudicator for the both events, sharing his extraordinary knowledge of music and opera with the contestants.

About 20 singers will take part, divided into age-group sections — under-21, 21 and over, and open — and presenting a broad range of arias and songs.

Among the styles represented will be pre-20th century arias, lieder, art songs, songs by women/trans composers, oratorio, music theatre, character songs, ensembles and more.

Wellington-based pianist Catherine Norton will accompany the singers throughout the competitions.

The Senior Vocal Festival will run from 1pm on Thursday and Friday, and the ODT Southern Aria Contest will be held from 6pm on Friday at the Mayfair Theatre.

Contestants Christina Orjis, Niamh Bentley, Kieran Kelly, Charlotte McDonald, Griffin Nichol, Cadence Chung and Faamanu Fonoti-Fuimaono will each sing two arias accompanied by piano.

Singer Griffin Nichol will compete in the Senior Vocal Festival and ODT Southern Aria Contest this week. Photo: ODT Files

Prize winners will be announced on the night.

The public are welcome to attend all sessions of the Senior Vocal Festival.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz