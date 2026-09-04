Dunedin photographer Pieter du Plessis returned home last week, jet-lagged and happy after weeks soaking up the joy of choral music at the 14th World Choir Games.

The two-yearly event, held last month in Helsingborg, Sweden, is the world’s largest choral festival, bringing together hundreds of singers from all over the world.

For Mr du Plessis, being invited by Interkultur to be part of the official photography team for the World Choir Games was a chance to combine two of his great loves — photography and choral music.

“I sang in choirs for many years as a student in South Africa, so I understand the choir world and the people involved,” he said.

“So, being surrounded by beautiful singing everywhere I went during my time in Helsingborg was just wonderful.”

Mr du Plessis began taking photographs 15 years ago, after moving to Dunedin and being inspired by the landscapes. He eventually expanded into event and performance photography.

“There is something special about photographing musicians, actors and especially singers when they are performing and the camera effectively disappears,” he said.

His first experience photographing the World Choir Games was in Auckland in 2024, so he was thrilled to get the chance to be part of the team again.

“Helsingborg was an extraordinary experience.

“I worked very hard for almost three weeks, photographing performances, rehearsals and events, but I was also in a very happy place every day — surrounded by people from different cultures who shared the same passion for singing.”

The massed choirs perform during the Peace Concert in the magnificent St Maria Kyrka church in Helsingborg, Sweden, during the recent World Choir Games. Photo: Pieter du Plessis

A highlight was the Peace Concert, held in St Maria Kyrka, Helsingborg’s oldest church, especially when the massed choir sang Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. The concert included choirs from Sweden, Romania, Mexico, China Taipei and New Zealand.

Mr du Plessis also enjoyed some personal connections, including meeting up with Sweden-based conductor Tecwyn Evans, who grew up and trained in Dunedin.

Dunedin photographer Pieter du Plessis and University of Otago alumni, conductor Tecwyn Evans, grabbed a selfie during the World Choir Games in Helsingborg, Sweden. Photo: Pieter du Plessis

He was delighted to make friends with the only New Zealand choir at the 14th World Choir Games — the United Auckland Gospel Choir.

“When I saw some familiar faces, I went over and said ‘Kia ora whānau!’, and they were excited to see me,” he said.

“From then on we supported each other, and I photographed them extensively.”

The United Auckland Gospel Choir went on to win a gold medal in the Gospel category.

Colourful flags and banners wave above the young singers during the Parade of Nations during the World Choir Games in Helsingborg, Sweden. Photo: Pieter du Plessis

Also memorable was the Parade of Nations, with choirs from around the world filling the city streets with colour, music and energy.

“Being immersed it in was just so uplifting — I loved every moment,” he said.

Mr du Plessis’ only regret is that, having been away in Hensingborg, he was unable to take photographs at the national Big Sing, which has just wrapped up in Christchurch.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz