Thousands turn out for Dunedin Dawn Service

Throngs of people stood shoulder to shoulder and spilled into the street as the Dunedin Dawn Service began at 6.30am at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens.
More than 2000 people crowded around the memorial to pay their respects and remember the fallen, as well as to the service men and women who have returned from various conflicts over the past century.
Teddy's father, Cam Baker, served with the Multinational Force and Observers in Sinai, Egypt.
Cumberland St, lower Stuart St, Queens Gardens and other surrounding roads were closed to traffic for the service and emergency services, along with the Red Cross, were all there to help the day run smoothly.