Thousands turn out for Dunedin Dawn Service

Throngs of people stood shoulder to shoulder and spilled into the street as the Dunedin Dawn Service began at 6.30am at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens.

More than 2000 people crowded around the memorial to pay their respects and remember the fallen, as well as to the service men and women who have returned from various conflicts over the past century.

Thousands turned out at Queens Gardens for this morning's dawn service. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Included in the crowd was one-year-old Teddy Baker, at his second service with mother Harriet.

Teddy's father, Cam Baker, served with the Multinational Force and Observers in Sinai, Egypt.

Members of the Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass Band were in attendance. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Speakers at the event included Dunedin MP Rachel Brooking and Brigadier Matthew Weston, with Lieutenant William Atkinson from the second 4th Battalion Royal NZ Infantry Regiment officiating the service.

Cumberland St, lower Stuart St, Queens Gardens and other surrounding roads were closed to traffic for the service and emergency services, along with the Red Cross, were all there to help the day run smoothly.