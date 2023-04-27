NEV memorial rededicated

Leading the rededication ceremony for the North East Valley War Memorial Archway were (from left) Otago Military History Group co-chairman Peter Trevathan, Father David Crooke, trumpeter Joseph Kelly and Graeme Harvey. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

A solemn rededication of the North East Valley War Memorial Archway on Friday was a stark reminder of the losses suffered by Dunedin families in war.

The archway, which commemorates the lives of more than 125 North Dunedin men, lost in World War 1, along with many others in the Boer War and World War 2, stands at the entrance to North East Valley Normal School.

In the past six months, the memorial arch has had a spruce-up at the hands of Otago Military History Group volunteers, with about 60 local people and descendants of the soldiers attending the rededication.

The ceremony was led by Otago Military History Group co-chairman Peter Trevathan, Graeme Harvey, and Father David Crooke, with trumpeter Joseph Kelly playing the Last Post.

In his speech to the gathering, Mr Trevathan paid tribute to the young men whose names were engraved on the archway — mostly pupils at North East Valley and Upper Junction Schools.

"The names on this memorial are the names of those who paid the ultimate price in times of war — not only World War 1, but also World War 2, Korea, Malaya, Borneo, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan," he said.

Along with those killed in war, it was important to remember those who went away and returned with physical and mental scars.

He also remembered the many who had worn a uniform as compulsory military trainees (1950-62), national servicemen (1964-73), territorial force volunteers (1974 onwards), and their contribution to the community in times of disaster.

