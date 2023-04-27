Commemorations recognise sacrifices made

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After a welcome by Emeritus Prof John Broughton and Montecillo Trust chairman David More, prayers were offered and the crowd was led in the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia by the Dunedin RSA Choir, accompanied by Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.The Anzac address was given by Colonel Amanda Jane Brosnan, who said war had brought grief across New Zealand, with the heavy casualties suffered at Gallipoli in 1915 a huge shock to the nation.
Anzac Day had come to represent much more than the losses suffered at Gallipoli, and was about the service of all New Zealanders overseas, and also about the future, she said.
In his address, Mr More spoke of the Otago Contingent in World War 1, and how some of those returned soldiers became the first residents of Montecillo when it opened in 1919.
He told the gathering critical staff shortages at the New Zealand Defence Force meant the country was less prepared to defend itself than ever, and had resulted in a limited response to Cyclone Gabrielle.
Montecillo was one of four veterans’ homes still operating in New Zealand and had faced funding challenges, but the dedication of management and staff had enabled it to continue to care for veterans, he said.
The Ode was recited in te reo by Prof Broughton and English by RSA Otago-Southland president Major (Retired) Lox Kellas QSM.