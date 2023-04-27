Commemorations recognise sacrifices made

The Dunedin RSA Choir led the crowd in singing the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia, accompanied by Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass, at the Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital on Anzac Day. PHOTOS: BRENDA HARWOOD

The sun shone down on about 300 people, veterans, families, dignitaries and members of the public, who gathered at Montecillo War Veterans Home on Anzac Day.

After a welcome by Emeritus Prof John Broughton and Montecillo Trust chairman David More, prayers were offered and the crowd was led in the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia by the Dunedin RSA Choir, accompanied by Kaikorai Metropolitan Brass.​​​​​​The Anzac address was given by Colonel Amanda Jane Brosnan, who said war had brought grief across New Zealand, with the heavy casualties suffered at Gallipoli in 1915 a huge shock to the nation.

The Navy Ensign flag is raised on the Montecillo flagpole during Anzac Day commemorations.

"A century ago, in 1923, a significant number of war memorials were established across New Zealand, and these are a symbol of the sacred obligation of New Zealanders to commemorate their sacrifice," she said.

Anzac Day had come to represent much more than the losses suffered at Gallipoli, and was about the service of all New Zealanders overseas, and also about the future, she said.

In his address, Mr More spoke of the Otago Contingent in World War 1, and how some of those returned soldiers became the first residents of Montecillo when it opened in 1919.

He told the gathering critical staff shortages at the New Zealand Defence Force meant the country was less prepared to defend itself than ever, and had resulted in a limited response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Montecillo was one of four veterans’ homes still operating in New Zealand and had faced funding challenges, but the dedication of management and staff had enabled it to continue to care for veterans, he said.

The Ode was recited in te reo by Prof Broughton and English by RSA Otago-Southland president Major (Retired) Lox Kellas QSM.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz