Three hurt in crash

    Three people were injured in a crash in Highcliff Rd, Dunedin, yesterday.

    Police were called to the scene of the single-car crash, about 200m from the Penzance Kennels and Cattery, at 3.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokesman said two people with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

    A photographer at the scene said visibility was poor.

    Police had called for traffic control and a tow truck.

    "We are asking motorists to take care when travelling."

