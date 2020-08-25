Three hurt in crash

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Three people were injured in a crash in Highcliff Rd, Dunedin, yesterday.

Police were called to the scene of the single-car crash, about 200m from the Penzance Kennels and Cattery, at 3.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

A St John spokesman said two people with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

A photographer at the scene said visibility was poor.

Police had called for traffic control and a tow truck.

"We are asking motorists to take care when travelling."