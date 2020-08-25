Three hurt in crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police were called to the scene of the single-car crash, about 200m from the Penzance Kennels and Cattery, at 3.30pm, a spokeswoman said.
A St John spokesman said two people with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries were taken to Dunedin Hospital.
A photographer at the scene said visibility was poor.
Police had called for traffic control and a tow truck.
"We are asking motorists to take care when travelling."