Three hurt in Port Chalmers boating incident

Emergency services respond to the boating incident at Back Beach, Port Chalmers. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Three people have been taken to hospital after a boating incident at Port Chalmers.

St John was notified about 2.35pm today and sent two ambulances, a first response unit and a rapid response vehicle with a manager, a spokesman said.

Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance. One was in a moderate condition, two had minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman said reports of a vessel being struck by a wave were received, although it appeared not to have overturned.

