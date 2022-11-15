Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Three hurt in Port Chalmers boating incident

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services respond to the boating incident at Back Beach, Port Chalmers. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Three people have been taken to hospital after a boating incident at Port Chalmers.

    St John was notified about 2.35pm today and sent two ambulances, a first response unit and a rapid response vehicle with a manager, a spokesman said.

    Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance. One was in a moderate condition, two had minor injuries.

    A police spokeswoman said reports of a vessel being struck by a wave were received, although it appeared not to have overturned.

