Three hurt in Port Chalmers boating incident

Three people have been taken to hospital after a boating incident at Port Chalmers.
St John was notified about 2.35pm today and sent two ambulances, a first response unit and a rapid response vehicle with a manager, a spokesman said.
Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance. One was in a moderate condition, two had minor injuries.
A police spokeswoman said reports of a vessel being struck by a wave were received, although it appeared not to have overturned.