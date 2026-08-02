Surf lifesavers were using downtime in the winter to sharpen up their skills for the summer, in a competitive way. About 85 swimmers, aged from 9 to 65, competed in the Otago/Southland pool rescue interclub event at Mosgiel’s Te Puna o Whakaehu on Sunday. Surf Lifesaving NZ southern region sports manager Dylan Neal-Hill said the event was a chance for the competitors to test their skills in a pool during winter to maintain their sharpness for summer. The event was part of a structure where competitors could progress toregional, national and international levels. Six clubs attended, including one from Pāpāmoa, in Tauranga. Events included an obstacle in the swimming lane, rescuing mannequins at various parts and heights of the pool, tube races, relays and the throw line which involved launching a line to the middle of the 25m pool to a patient and then dragging it and the patient back to the end of the pool. Mr Neal-Hill said the skills on show were good and everyone enjoyed having a dip in the water. The regional event will be in Christchurch next month.