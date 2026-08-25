© Allied MediaDunedin Public Libraries staff are encouraging residents to celebrate Love Your Library Week (August 24-30). Photo: Gregor Richardson Do you love quiet places, long walks down book-filled aisles, people with colourful imaginations, and places that bring happiness and wellbeing? Then follow your passions and call by this week to celebrate “Love Your Library Week” (August 24-30). Library services director Sarah Gallagher said the theme of the event was “read, flourish, connect, learn”, and followed a range of recent Dunedin Public Libraries initiatives. These included a refresh of the Dunedin Public Libraries smartphone app, which provides a gateway to books, audiobooks, eBooks, films, events and library-delivered public services. Ms Gallagher said staff were also revamping He Purapura Marara — the Scattered Seeds Digital Archive — making it easier for people to contribute to and explore the stories, photographs, memories and historical treasures that capture the rich heritage of Dunedin. Highlights of Love Your Library Week include: • Talk by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga senior project adviser Jonathan Howard about The Rise and Fall of Seacliff (August 26, 5.30pm, 4th floor City Library) • An evening with award-winning Scottish novelist, poet, dramatist and non-fiction writer Donald S Murray (August 27, 5.30pm, 4th floor, City Library) • Demonstration by Dunedin’s national champion speed-puzzling team (August 29, noon, ground floor, City Library) Ms Gallagher said the Love Your Library Week campaign also aimed to feature the city’s “awesome” library facilities, and get more people to use and enjoy them. A survey conducted last year showed 90% of respondents using Dunedin’s libraries experienced increased feelings of happiness and wellbeing. “We hope what we do makes life more enjoyable for everyone,” she said. john.lewis@odt.co.nz